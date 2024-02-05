Evan Fournier came to Jalen Brunson's defense.

On Saturday evening, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks saw their impressive nine-game winning streak come to an end with a disappointing home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Knicks were leading for most of this game, but a brutal fourth quarter for Brunson and his teammates spelled New York's downfall, as the Lakers took control early on in that frame and never looked back.

One rather controversial moment in this game occurred toward the end of the third quarter, when Brunson pump faked on Lakers forward Taurean Prince, stopped, and then stepped through for an easy floater. Some pundits on social media were quick to deem the play a travel, but Knicks guard Evan Fournier, who had a closer up angle to the play than most, had a different opinion.

On Sunday, Fournier took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to break down why the play was in fact within the confines of the NBA rulebook.

“Legal move at ALL LEVELS,” wrote Fournier, quote tweeting a post from BBALLBREAKDOWN. We re being taught that move in Europe at a early age.”

The idea of what is and isn't a travel in the modern NBA appears to be subject to the referees' discretion as much as anything else. For his part, Brunson has turned himself into an All-Star by using crafty footwork such as that in the clip above to help score easily despite his (relatively) small stature.

The Knicks next take the floor against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 6.