It seems even when things are going great for the New York Knicks, the basketball gods have to sprinkle in a little bit of misery to remind fans of the pain they have committed to by swearing lifetime fealty to this franchise.

The scorching hot Knickerbockers (39-28) had their nine-game winning streak shockingly snapped by the lowly Charlotte Hornets (21-46) Tuesday night, 112-106. Jalen Brunson sat out again with a foot injury, and the team was unable to compensate for their star point guard’s absence. Julius Randle had an off night shooting wise, going just 5-of-19 from the floor.

New York blew a 16-point lead and was outscored 62-39 in the second half. It was a night that fans would rather forget, Many took to Twitter to commiserate, but were also well aware that they have plenty to be thankful for when it comes to their team this season.

TYPICAL! Sometimes we all need to taste defeat to stay humble. — @knicks_S.N.O.B ® (@Knicks_SNOB) March 8, 2023

the knicks lost their 9 game win streak to the “hornets” pic.twitter.com/iBQqkLxNW9 — john (@GARR3TTWILS0N) March 8, 2023

The life of a Knicks fan: Can never get too high, or else you’ll quickly be reminded — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) March 8, 2023

The Hornets loss cannot overshadow the magnificence of this Knicks run. They beat the defending Eastern Conference Champions twice, including a gutsy double overtime thriller that also served as a National coming out party for Immanuel Quickley. Brunson and Randle have proven to be one of the most dangerous duos in the NBA. Most importantly, the Knicks have earned the leaguewide respect they have long been lacking.

They have soared into fifth place in the East and are only two games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. The feel around the franchise is different. Granted, that was the case two years ago as well, but with Brunson and Josh Hart being added and the growth of the Knicks’ youth, Madison Square Garden is filled with more promise than it has been in a decade.

New York fans can notoriously get a bit ahead of themselves when their teams play well, so this bitter defeat will be a valuable lesson for them and the team as the seasons nears its final stretch.