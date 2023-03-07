Jalen Brunson is in danger of missing his second straight game with the New York Knicks when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Brunson already missed the Knicks’ previous game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday due to a foot injury, and by the looks of it, he’s not yet fully healthy. The team has listed him as questionable for their meeting with the Hornets, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

In Brunson’s absence, Immanuel Quickley stepped up big time for New York and helped carry the scoring load for the team alongside Julius Randle against the Celtics. Quickley dropped a career-high 38 points to power New York to the 131-129 overtime victory over Boston.

If JB ends up being sidelined when they play the Hornets, Quickley is expected to start in his place once again. However, there’s no denying that Knicks fans are hoping Brunson returns sooner rather than later. After all, the 26-year-old guard himself has been on a tear offensively before his injury.

Jalen Brunson has averaged 32.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steal in the two games he played prior to his absence against the Celtics. He dropped 39 points against the Brooklyn Nets before putting up 25 in their showdown with the Miami Heat.

The Knicks are just so much better with Brunson on the court. And now that Quickley has gotten a major boost in his confidence, New York is only going to get more dangerous one Brunson recovers and returns to action.