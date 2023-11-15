The New York Knicks visit the Atlanta Hawks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Knicks have been playing very well, despite dropping their last game to the Boston Celtics. Prior to the loss, the Knicks were on a win streak of three games. They were without RJ Barrett in the loss to the Celtics, but there is a good chance he returns to court Wednesday. New York has already played the Hawks this season, and they walked away with a six-point win. In the win, Jalen Brunson had 31 points to lead the Knicks. He made eight threes in the game. RJ Barrett scored 26 points, and dished out six assists, as well. Julius Randle had a double-double in the win.

The Hawks are 6-4 through their first 10 games this season. They are coming off a win against the Detroit Pistons, and that marked their sixth win in the last eight games. In the loss, the Hawks were led by were led by De'Andre Hunter in the game. He scored 27 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out one assist. Trae Young finished with a double-double as he scored 18 points, and had 12 assists. Clint Capela also recorded a double-double in the win.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Hawks Odds

New York Knicks:

Atlanta Hawks:

Over:

Under:

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: MSG Network, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks did not play very well in the loss to the Celtics, but that should not negate the way they have played leading up to the game. RJ Barrett was out in that game, and he makes a big difference on the court for the Knicks. There is a good chance he plays in this game, so the Knicks should play better.

The Hawks also struggle on the defensive end of the floor. They allow 117.3 points per game, and the Knicks have already scored 126 points on them. Opposing teams have the seventh-best field goal percentage against Atlanta, so the Knicks have a good chance to put up some more points. They will be at full health, so Brunson, Randle, and Barrett will share the court once again. If they can have another good game, the Knicks will cover the spread.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks may struggle on the defensive end, but they can score the basketball. Atlanta averages 120.9 points per game, and that is the fourth-best in the NBA. The Hawks have a tough matchup as the Knicks play some very good defense. However, the Hawks have already scored 120 points on them, and that is the highest mark of any team this season. Atlanta is constantly putting up big games like that, and that could continue in this game. If they put up the same type of game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Knicks-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The spread is just one point in this game, so the sportsbooks say it is going to be a very even game. However, Trae Young is questionable, but so is RJ Barrett. Having either of those players out will make a difference. I am going to work under the assumption that they both are playing. With that, I like the Knicks to win this game.

Final Knicks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Knicks -1 (-112), Over 228 (-110)