New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes was selected to the 14-man USA Select Team roster, a group that will train with the USA Men's Basketball National Team as it prepares for the 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup.

Thursday, Grimes revealed a Nike Kobe 6 colorway for Team USA. From his Instagram story:

Quentin Grimes shows off his Nike Kobe 6 colorways for Team USA 👟🇺🇸 (via @qdotgrimes/ IG) pic.twitter.com/y47szQMzJj — Clutch Kicks (@ClutchKicksCP) August 3, 2023

The select team has Grimes and other young stars, including the Detroit Pistons' Detroit Cunningham and Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren.

Quentin Grimes played his second year with the New York Knicks in 2022-23. He improved his averages from his rookie season to 11.3 points on 46.8 percent shooting (38.6 percent from 3-point range), 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The Knicks advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals before they were eliminated by the Miami Heat.

Grimes played college basketball at Kansas (2018-19) and Houston (2019-2021). He was named AAC co-Player of the Year and a third-team All-American by multiple outlets in 2021, when the Cougars advanced to the Final Four.

He was formerly rated as a five-star prospect in the 2017 class.

Grimes was picked by the Knicks with the No. 25 pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He figures to be an important part of an improving team in the next few years.

The USA men's basketball team will open play in the FIBA World Cup Aug. 26 versus New Zealand. The group is headlined by Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards, as well as New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges.

Team USA will have group games against Greece Aug. 28 and Jordan Aug. 30. It has a five-game showcase it will start Aug. 7 versus Puerto Rico in Las Vegas, Nevada.