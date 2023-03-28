A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Immanuel Quickley had Madison Square Garden rocking Monday night, as he delivered a performance that had never been pulled off before by anyone in New York Knicks history.

Up against the lowly Houston Rockets, Immanuel Quickley exploded for 40 points on a 14-for-18 shooting from the field to lead the Knicks to a 137-115 win. He treated Houston’s defense like a broken subway turnstile, as he consistently made the Rockets pay for their lackadaisical defense. It was a historic performance from the former Kentucky Wildcats star, who capitalized anew on his expanded role on the team with Jalen Brunson sitting out another night.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Immanuel Quickley is the 1st Knicks player with 40 points, 5 assists and 80% shooting in a game in franchise history. Quickley shot a perfect 8-8 in the paint as well. That is tied for the most makes in the paint without a miss by a Knicks guard over the last 25 seasons.”

Immanuel Quickley’s big game came just a few days after he lit up the Orlando Magic for 25 points, albeit in a loss on the road last week. This time, the Knicks did not waste Quickley’s memorable showing, as they came away with a victory. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett also put up ample contributions in support of Quickley, as they scored 26 and 19 points, respectively.

The Knicks, who snapped a three-game losing skid with that win over Houston, are hoping Immanuel Quickley will be able to sustain that form when they hit the court again on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat, still in the Big Apple.