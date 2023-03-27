The Houston Rockets are in Madison Square Garden to square off with the New York Knicks! Take a look at your NBA odds series as we continue with a Rockets-Knicks prediction, pick and we will tell you how to watch.

The Rockets are in last place in the Western Conference and have just 18 wins on the year. They have won only three times in their last ten games, and have lost their last five. Houston played Sunday night in Cleveland and lost by 17. Four of the five losses on their losing streak have come by ten points or more.

The Knicks are sitting firmly in fifth place. They have a two-game lead on the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat. A win Monday would further solidify their spot as the five seed in the Eastern Conference. New York has been in a little slump lately, losing their last three games. They played in Orlando in their last game and lost by five points. They have had plenty of rest since then, so they should be fully ready to go Monday night.

This is a battle of two teams wanting to end their losing streak. They met back on New Year’s Eve, with the Rockets taking the 20-point loss.

Here are the Rockets-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Knicks Odds

Houston Rockets: +13.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-108)

Under: 230.5 (-112)

How To Watch Rockets vs Knicks

TV: MSG Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston needs to force the Knicks to shoot the ball from the outside. New York shoots less than 35 percent from beyond the arc. If the Rockets force New York to beat them from deep, they can keep themselves in this game.

New York does not put much pressure on the ball. They have the least amount of steals in the NBA. Houston needs to play smart, but they do not necessarily have to worry about the Knicks being handsy or jumping passing lanes. If the Rockets can play more team basketball, they will keep this game close.

Jalen Brunson is questionable for this game. He missed the game in New York’s loss to Orlando. The Knicks are .500 without Brunson in the lineup, so he does make a difference for them. If he does not play, the Rockets will have a better chance at covering the spread.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York plays well defensively. Teams score less than 113 points and shoot less than 46 percent from the field against them. The Rockets are bottom of the league in points scored, field goals percentage, and three-point percentage. Houston is also bottom of the league in assists. The type of basketball the Rockets play does not match up well against New York.

The Rockets usually beat teams by rebounding. However, the Knicks rebound just as well. New York is third in offensive rebounding and second in rebounding overall. The Rockets usually crash the offensive glass really well. Houston misses their shots, but they can grab the rebounds. New York needs to limit the amount of second-chance points the Rockets get. If they do this, the Knicks will be in good position to win by double digits.

Final Rockets-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are just 7-35 vs. teams .500 and above. Houston is also 2-10 when they have no days of rest this season. Expect New York to win this one big.

Final Rockets-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Knicks -13.5, Over 230.5 (-108)