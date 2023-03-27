Following a two-game road trip down to Florida, the New York Knicks play host to the Houston Rockets on Monday night. As has been the norm of late, Jalen Brunson is on the injury report heading into the exhibition. Brunson has been dealing with a sprained right hand in which he sustained during last Wednesday’s bout against the Miami Heat. With all this in mind, the question is this: Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Rockets?

Jalen Brunson injury status vs. Rockets

After having missed five games over a six-game span due to a nagging foot ailment, Jalen Brunson made his return to the lineup on March 18 in a home tilt against the Denver Nuggets.

Unfortunately, his comeback stint lasted all but three games before going down again late in their recent contest against the Heat, this time with his current hand injury.

He was relegated to the sidelines for their most recent matchup against the Orlando Magic and, heading into Monday’s affair, he is listed as questionable, per the league’s official injury report.

Throughout his first season with the Knicks, Jalen Brunson has missed 10 games, with the club having gone a pedestrian 5-5 in such outings.

Now, currently amid a three-game losing streak, the hope is New York can collect yet another win and the point guard would be a great asset for them to have as they look to accomplish such a feat.

Through 65 games played, the 26-year-old is averaging 23.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.9% from the floor and 41.1% from deep.

So when it comes to the question of whether or not Jalen Brunson will be playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer fans are collectively hoping for is “yes,” though, at the moment, his fate is yet to be determined.