New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley started on Monday in place of the injured Jalen Brunson once again, and like he did in the past, he didn’t waste his opportunity and exploded big time.

Quickley, who had 38 points early this March in a start against the Boston Celtics, put on his Superman cape again and dropped a 40-piece to lead the Knicks to the 137-115 victory over the Houston Rockets. IQ5 didn’t need an overtime in this showdown, though, as he was hyper-efficient with a 14-of-19 shooting clip including going 5-of-7 from the 3-point line. On top of that, he had two rebounds and nine assists.

The 23-year-old guard sent the whole NBA Twitter buzzing over his insane performance. After all, he is the first Knick ever to have a 40-point, 5-assist game while shooting 80 percent from the field or better. His immaculate 8-of-8 shooting from the paint is also tied for the most makes without a miss by a New York guard.

Following his incredible display, Quickley took to Twitter to celebrate the milestone and career night. He basically credited the fans at Madison Square Garden for his performance, emphasizing that it’s always great to play in the iconic arena.

“THE GARDEN!!!! NO PLACE LIKE IT!!!!” Quickley wrote.

Immanuel Quickley certainly gave the home fans quite a treat on Monday. It remains to be seen when Jalen Brunson will be able to return, but fans can definitely be patient waiting for him while enjoying the IQ5 show at MSG.