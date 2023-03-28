A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jalen Brunson was out of action for the New York Knicks for a second straight game on Monday night due to a right hand injury. It didn’t seem like the Knicks missed him very much, though, and this was thanks in large part to a majestic Immanuel Quickley performance, as the 23-year-old led New York to a 137-115 blowout win over a hapless Houston Rockets side.

Quickley got the spot start on Monday and he responded in the best way possible. The 6-foot-3 point guard absolutely went off for a career-high 40 points on 14-of-18 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, nine assists, a steal, a block, and just one turnover in just 30 minutes of action. He also went 5-of-9 from distance to cap off his career night. Most importantly, the Knicks got the W as they snapped their three-game losing streak.

Unsurprisingly, Quickley’s massive performance had Knicks Twitter buzzing hard:

🚨IMMANUEL QUICKLEY 40 PIECE🚨 pic.twitter.com/vFTfr5vc8P — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) March 28, 2023

CAREER-HIGH 40 PTS FOR IMMANUEL QUICKLEY pic.twitter.com/F9GtaJJjYq — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 28, 2023

Thanks to his strong play off the bench for the Knicks, Quickley has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the Sixth Man of the Year. Technically speaking, he was starting on Monday, but this does not take away from the fact that New York fans believe that the Sixth Man title should be in the bag for Quickley:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sixth man of the year easily — Luiii 🫥 (@BarrettsGoat) March 28, 2023

Best bench player in the league and it’s not close — Mike (@NYKnicks04) March 28, 2023

Immanuel Quickley is now the betting favorite to win NBA 6MOY Award (via PointsBet) Quickley is at -134, while Brogdon is at +100. Still a tight race! pic.twitter.com/q3OvPVsuG2 — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) March 28, 2023

On the season, Immanuel Quickley is averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, while also connecting on 1.9 triples in 28.5 minutes per contest. He’s no superstar, but there’s no denying that he has been integral to the Knicks’ success this season.