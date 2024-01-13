Where Jalen Brunson currently stands ahead of Saturday's game

The New York Knicks (22-16) have firmly established themselves as a fixture in the Eastern Conference playoff picture as they seek their second consecutive winning season. The goal, however, is to definitively prove they can hang with top-tier competition when it matters most. Although more help will probably be needed to meet that end, such ambitions would not even be possible without Jalen Brunson.

The All-Star point guard has quickly become a beloved figure among a mercurial fan base, as he continues to set the tone for the Knicks (25.8 points, 6.4 assists per game). His absence immediately changes the complexion of the offense and just makes the team far less enjoyable to watch. Unfortunately, that could be the scenario facing the squad Saturday night.

Brunson sustained a left calf contusion in New York's loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday (snapped five-game winning streak), leaving his status uncertain for the upcoming contest. So, the fans want to know- is Jalen Brunson playing versus the Memphis Grizzlies (14-24) tonight?

Jalen Brunson's injury status vs. Grizzlies

The 27-year-old star is questionable for Saturday's road matchup against Memphis, according to the injury report. Brunson has played in every game this season for the Knicks, so head coach Tom Thibodeau could be forced to make a significant adjustment. Malachi Flynn and Miles McBride would likely see their roles increase if the team's leading scorer is sidelined.

The Knicks should possess the necessary firepower to vanquish their foes, but even with Julius Randle and OG Anunoby stepping up, this Grizzlies squad can't be underestimated. They went on the road and beat both the Phoenix Suns and Mavericks, despite recently losing Ja Morant for the rest of the year. Brunson or not, New York must be ready for a fight.

Thibodeau's group is only one game out of fourth place, trailing the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Attaining the No. 4 seed in the postseason is a realistic objective that would illustrate the gradual improvement fans are expecting at minimum this season.

A healthy Jalen Brunson suiting up in the FedExForum increases the Knicks' odds at closing the current deficit. His status remains up in the air, though, with tip-off set for 8 p.m. ET.