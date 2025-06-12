Recently, former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas came under fire for his bizarre rant about New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, taking personal shots at the center, including making fun of his body among other things, in the aftermath of New York's playoff defeat. Kyrie Irving has since come to Towns' defense, using a recent Twitch stream to push back against some of the big man's critics.

Now, Gilbert is firing back at Irving and others who blasted him for his remarks on his Gil's Arena Show podcast.

“It’s not going too far, the reason it's not going too far is we’re just picking and we’re making fun of them, right? We’re just trolling them,” said Arenas. “Like it’s no different than when Chris Bosh was doing his stuff. He actually played to the camera doing the dumb s—t. Is the camera looking at me. He’s start doing that. This one is like yes, we’re going out of our way to sit there and poke, but that’s all it is. It’s fun.”

Some of Arena's expletive-filled remarks during his Towns rant certainly appeared to cross the threshold of innocent “trolling.”

Tough times for the Knicks

Bizarre Karl-Anthony Towns criticisms aside, the Knicks have had a turbulent couple of weeks since their season came to an end vs the Indiana Pacers, first firing head coach Tom Thibodeau and having since been rejected by numerous NBA teams when inquiring about their coaches' respective availabilities.

The Knicks have also been linked to numerous trade targets for this upcoming summer, including Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, although the latter is looking more and more like a pipe dream at the current juncture.

It remains to be seen what direction the Knicks will choose to proceed in as it pertains to naming a new head coach and trying to maximize a roster that will soon have all of the majority of key pieces be on the wrong side of 30.