Following the New York Knicks’ elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Indiana Pacers, the organization made the shocking move to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau. In the days after Thibodeau’s firing, speculation swirled about a possible rift in the Knicks’ locker room regarding player opinions on Thibodeau. But during a recent episode of ‘The Roommates Show,’ Knicks’ star Jalen Brunson appeared to shoot down any concerns regarding a fractured locker room.

“I think we have a good enough group to where we all keep in touch anyway. Our group chat, we still talk in it. Despite what people say, we all genuinely like each other. Sometimes when you’re going through it, sometimes you have arguments and disagreements,” Brunson said. “I actually enjoy my teammates regardless of what people say or think.”

Just this week, Josh Hart was the latest Knicks player to praise Thibodeau amid the franchise’s decision to go in a different direction. After the Knicks’ Game 6 loss in the ECF to the Pacers, Jalen Brunson offered immediate support for Thibodeau by quickly shooting down a reporter’s question asking him if he felt Thibodeau was the right coach for the team.

Article Continues Below

In any case, the Knicks’ coaching search is off to a slow start. The organization reached out to Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls for permission to speak with their respective head coaches about the Knicks’ job. They were rejected by all five teams. Scouring the college ranks doesn’t appear to be going anywhere as Jay Wright and John Calipari have been ruled out as potential candidates.

But whenever the Knicks do land on a new head coach, they will inherit a fairly good roster with stars Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns at the helm. Sure there are some tweaks that could be made, especially with the bench, but overall the current roster is not a bad starting place for an incoming coach.