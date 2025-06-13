The New York Knicks seemed destined to go all the way. However, the Knicks were upset by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games. 

Shooting guard Josh Hart still maintains that the Knicks would have won, per Hoops Hype. 

On the Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson, Hart said part of the reason why the Knicks was by underestimating the Pacers. 

“We still think we can beat them, and we probably and we should have beat them, but it’s like we could. You can’t this why you can’t like to underrate them cuz like they’re they were playing extremely well in the playoffs,Hart said.So, like, the stuff that them being a four-seed and all that, like, it’s kind of out the window because it’s just how you’re playing now. It’s not like what it was in a regular season.”

The Knicks entered the series as the favorites. The trifecta of Hart, Brunson, and Karl Anthony-Towns were looked at as the established team. On the flip side, the Pacers were the young, up-and-coming team. 

Ultimately, New York was denied the chance to reach their first NBA Finals since 1999, plus their first title since 1973. Immediately after losing, the Knicks abruptly fired coach Tom Thibedeau, leaving the franchise in a state of disarray. 

But in truth, it was New York that was responsible for their demise

What did the Knicks do?

The Knicks had all the tools in their toolbox to defeat the Pacers. But ultimately, they were malfunctioning at the worst possible times. 

The Pacers defense was overpowering. New York couldn't match their opponent's physicality. Then, of course, turnovers turned the tide. 

New York had far more turnovers, which Indiana capitalized off of in significant ways. In pivotal Game 6, the Knicks committed 18 turnovers, which the Pacers turned into 34 points. 