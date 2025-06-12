Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson believes the New York Knicks should aggressively pursue a trade for Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant this offseason. Speaking Thursday morning on ESPN’s Get Up, Johnson outlined why Durant would be a crucial addition for a Knicks team looking to take the next step in the Eastern Conference.

“Kevin Durant, that’s an interesting piece,” Johnson said during the broadcast. “The Knicks are too slow, they’re not going to beat Indiana next year or these other teams. They got to get a little faster, right? And to me, Kevin Durant will allow them to get faster and be a guy that can help Brunson in the fourth quarter.”

Johnson emphasized the need to support star guard Jalen Brunson, who shouldered a heavy offensive load during the Knicks’ playoff run.

“You’re relying on Brunson so much. One guy can’t get you there, you got to get him some help,” Johnson said. “Kevin Durant will be a guy who will give you some help on the offensive end plus he’s able to put the team that they play against in foul trouble. I like Kevin Durant playing with the Knicks. I really do… a champion, he can teach the other guys how to win the championship.”

(via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/JYvNuxA5m4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 12, 2025

Knicks reignite interest in Kevin Durant trade as Magic Johnson backs bold move

Durant, 36, remains under contract with the Suns but has been surrounded by trade speculation since the February deadline. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Knicks were among the teams that inquired about Durant’s availability at that time, though no deal materialized.

In the months since, the Knicks have once again emerged as a team with interest in acquiring the 15-time All-Star. With Durant’s future in Phoenix uncertain and the Suns entering a transitional phase under newly hired head coach Jordan Ott, the market for the veteran forward is expected to intensify this summer.

New York reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in over two decades but fell short against the Indiana Pacers. The run, while a significant step forward for the franchise, underscored the need for more offensive firepower alongside Brunson in late-game situations.

Following their playoff exit, the Knicks made a major change by firing head coach Tom Thibodeau. The team has yet to name a replacement as it evaluates its direction heading into the 2025-26 season.

Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 62 games for Phoenix during the 2024-25 campaign. Despite his production, the Suns missed the postseason with a 36-46 record and no control of their lottery pick, which was conveyed to the Houston Rockets.

With championship aspirations and a deep roster, the Knicks could be in position to strike. Johnson’s endorsement adds weight to the growing belief that pairing Durant with Brunson may be the bold move New York needs to reach title contention.