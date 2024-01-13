The latest update on the Knicks star guard.

The New York Knicks have their sights set on contending in the Eastern Conference with their latest move to bring in OG Anunoby and they might not be finished making trades. Along with Jalen Brunson's rise to stardom, the Knicks have put themselves in position to grab a top four seed in the East. There could be some potential bad news on the horizon. The Knicks have listed Jalen Brunson as questionable for their Saturday game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a calf injury as per Stefan Bondy of The New York Post.

Jalen Brunson was walking gingerly after last night's game against the Mavericks. He suffered a calf contusion and is questionable for tomorrow's game against the Grizzlies, the Knicks say. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) January 12, 2024

Jalen Brunson first suffered the injury during the Knicks game against the Dallas Mavericks this week. Although he is listed as questionable, there's no word yet on how many games, if any, he could potentially miss. Should Brunson be sidelined at all, the Knicks would have to turn to either Miles McBride or newly-acquired Malachi Flynn for point guard minutes.

Brunson is in the midst of another All-Star caliber season and was one of the top snubs last year. He's been averaging a career-high 25.8 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 46.9 percent shooting from the field, 42.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The No. 33 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Brunson has elevated his game in a big way since signing with the Knicks as a free agent 2022. The Knicks are currently 22-16 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference but only one game back in the loss column of the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.