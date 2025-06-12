While the New York Knicks keep shooting their shot at a possible new head coach, Josh Hart is taking to social media to defend the team's former one.

Following an unsuccessful outcome in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, the organization opted to dismiss Tom Thibodeau from his post. The decision produced polarizing reactions, to say the least.

Many fans felt the two-time Coach of the Year was not the right man to take the Knickerbockers to the NBA's apex, while most media members criticized the firing and exalted Thibodeau for helping the franchise reach a level it had not seen since the beginning of the century.

Hart, who spent the last two two and a half seasons playing under the hard-nosed HC, is displeased with the negative comments he sees being hurled in Thibodeau's direction.

“All y'all talking trash about Thibs lame as hell,” the veteran wing posted on X. “A different direction was taken but y'all should be appreciative for what he did for the team and organization.”

Did the Tom Thibodeau-Knicks marriage simply run its course?

It is understandable that fans would express frustration over some of the moves New York's now-former coach made during the NBA playoffs. They realize how big of an opportunity this was for the team. Although the Indiana Pacers deserve endless praise for pulling within two wins of their first NBA championship, it is hard to accept a six-game ouster at their hands after the Knicks dethroned the Boston Celtics in the previous round.

Even if Indy goes on to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the next week, one can still argue that New York's campaign was a disappointment. Despite a momentous conference finals appearance, team president Leon Rose constructed this roster to win a title. Falling to the Pacers a second straight year and watching them compete for that ultimate dream is obviously a bitter pill for management and the fan base to swallow.

Rose cannot escape accountability himself, but it is also reasonable to suggest that a new locker room voice could be needed to get the most out of this talented squad. That being said, Josh Hart is right. Tom Thibodeau undoubtedly played a huge role in the Knicks entering sustained relevance for the first time in more than two decades.

The Knickerbockers were desperate for a resurgence

Under Thibodeau's leadership, New York advanced to the postseason in four of five years and won at least one series in three consecutive campaigns. In other words, he put the paper bags in the trash can and helped restore respect to one of the most recognizable basketball institutions. He added stability and direction following a painfully long run of turbulence and aimlessness. But now it is time to finish the job.

Hart and the rest of the team patiently await the hiring of their next HC. Knicks brass has attempted and failed to gain permission to speak to several coaches who are already working for other franchises, including Ime Udoka, Chris Finch and Jason Kidd. Making a big change without having a clear plan never goes over well, but it seems like Leon Rose is zeroing in on possible candidates who are available.

Regardless of what transpires in the coming days, weeks and years, Thibodeau left an imprint in Madison Square Garden. Even if it does not always receive acknowledgement, it's there.