The New York Knicks began their search for a new head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau from the position shortly after being eliminated from the playoffs. Since then, the franchise has been rumored to be interested in potentially hiring Jason Kidd, who is currently the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

However, it sounds like he's not the only coach the Knicks are trying to speak with, as reports indicate that the front office reached out to the Atlanta Falcons to speak with Quin Snyder, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Charania claims that New York was “firmly” denied to have a conversation with Snyder.

“Another one: The New York Knicks have requested permission to speak with Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, but were firmly denied, sources tell ESPN.”

The Hawks just hired Quin Snyder in 2023 and seemingly want him to be a part of the rebuild to become a legitimate contender once again. That's likely why Atlanta shut down the Knicks' request in the first place.

Article Continues Below

It's an odd strategy for New York to pursue coaching candidates who are already holding head coaching positions. It's more common to see something like this at the college level. But for whatever reason, the Knicks have their eyes set on candidates who are already committed to other organizations in the NBA.

The Hawks are the fourth team to deny the Knicks permission to speak with the head coach. The Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves are the other three teams that have reportedly denied New York permission to speak with Kidd, Ime Udoka, and Chris Finch.

Only time will tell who the Knicks ended up hiring. The front office may have to switch up its strategy and start interviewing candidates who are not already head coaches in the league. That would likely be a good start for this club, as the team faces a potentially crucial offseason surrounded by trade rumors.