New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson offered a heartfelt reflection on the team’s decision to part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau, praising the veteran coach’s impact on his personal and professional development. Brunson shared his thoughts on the latest episode of The Roommates Show alongside teammate Josh Hart and co-host Matt Hillman.

“This is my first firing,” Brunson said. “Obviously, I’ve known him my entire life, but I remember like having conversations and moments with him when I was in the eighth grade when he was in Chicago. Just to see where we are now – helped me become a two-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA. The things he’s done for me that obviously, individually that I’m so grateful for just because he had the confidence in me that I knew I had, but it’s great to see someone push it, pushing me to be better.”

Jalen Brunson credits Tom Thibodeau for career growth after firing

Brunson emphasized his appreciation for Thibodeau’s belief in him throughout their time together.

“Obviously, I have my dad and he believes in me more than anyone, and my mom believes me more than anyone, but to have like Thibs do what he did for my career, I’m just so thankful and grateful for,” he added. “Not enough things to be said about what he’s meant to myself, my career.”

Thibodeau was dismissed last Tuesday following the Knicks’ Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers in six games. His five-year tenure included a 226–174 regular-season record and four playoff appearances, culminating in the franchise’s deepest postseason run since 2000.

“Helped me become a 2-time All Star, 2-time All NBA. The things he's done for me… I'm so grateful for it.” Jalen Brunson with nothing but love for former Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau 🫶 (via @Roommates__Show)pic.twitter.com/dsVSpZdCne — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brunson, 28, signed with New York in 2022 after a breakout playoff performance with the Dallas Mavericks, who drafted him 33rd overall in 2018. Since joining the Knicks, he has developed into one of the league’s premier guards. This past season, Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from three. He earned his second consecutive All-Star and All-NBA selections and was named the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year.

Article Continues Below

Josh Hart praises Thibodeau’s impact, notes uncertainty as Knicks begin coaching search

Josh Hart, who has played under several head coaches in his career, also weighed in on Thibodeau’s departure.

“Thibs was my sixth coach in eight years,” Hart said. “The NBA coaching profession… it’s tough. Whenever you don’t finish how you wanted or expected, like I said there’s always going to be changes. That was a tough one. I just think there should be nothing but praise for him and his time in New York.”

Hart, 30, joined the Knicks during the 2022–23 season and enjoyed a career year in his second full season with the team. He averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game across 77 appearances, playing a career-high 37.6 minutes per night.

Looking ahead, Hart acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the team’s next hire.

“Now there’s a coaching search and everyone on Twitter has their own opinions on who should be hired, who shouldn't be hired, who wants to be hired,” he said.

The Knicks have yet to announce a successor to Thibodeau as the front office evaluates options for the 2025–26 season.