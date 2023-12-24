Knicks; Jalen Brunson doesn't like what he's seeing on defense.

The New York Knicks still couldn't figure out Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. For the third time in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, New York suffered a loss at the hands of the Bucks, as they fell prey to the Eastern Conference powerhouse on Saturday at home, 130-111. Jalen Brunson is very much aware of what was his team's biggest issue in the game, which was also easy to tell based on the final score.

“Our offense isn’t the problem really. We’re scoring 110,” Brunson said following the contest (h/t Kristian Winfield of the Daily News). “But letting up 130 is not ideal. The offensive side of the ball we can fix that easily or make a couple of tweaks. But the defensive side of the ball, we need to be better.”

The Bucks came out of the gate scorching, as they put up 36 points in the first quarter to just 27 by the Knicks. The Bucks posted a 52.7 percent shooting from the field during the entire contest. New York's perimeter defense was seemingly faulty, with Milwaukee going 16-for-32 from deep. All but one Bucks starter finished the game with at least 19 points, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 28 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the floor.

It was not the first time that the Knicks' defense let the team down. Even though they are top 10 in the league in scoring defense with 111.4 points allowed per outing, the Knicks are just 14th in adjusted defensive rating (114.5).

The 16-12 Knicks will take a short break before returning to action on Christmas Day against the same Bucks squad at Madison Square Garden.