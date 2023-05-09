A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jalen Brunson has been pretty banged up of late. He’s been dealing with an ankle injury throughout the New York Knicks‘ NBA Playoffs second-round series against the Miami Heat, and it was a scary sight for New York fans to see him limping on the same ankle in Game 4 on Monday night.

Heat stud Caleb Brunson was whistled for a flagrant 1 after intruding Brunson’s landing space on a jump shot attempt from the Knicks star. Brunson left foot landed on Martin’s foot, which led to Brunson hobbling away in pain:

Caleb Martin was given a flagrant 1 for intruding Jalen Brunson’s landing space 😬 Brunson came up limping on the same ankle that the Knicks star was having trouble with earlier in the series… Good flagrant or common foul? 🤔pic.twitter.com/SBMPKvUM4n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

The referees reviewed the play and it didn’t take long for them to make a decision. Martin extending his foot to block off Brunson’s landing spot was deemed worthy of a flagrant 1.

The good news here is that Brunson was able to escape from the incident relatively unscathed. The Knicks star was able to walk it off quickly, and he was able to remain in the game without incident.

Nevertheless, this was a very dangerous play, and it could have ended as far worse for Brunson and the Knicks. We’ve seen in the past how this type of incident could cause major injuries to players, so New York supporters will be glad to know that Brunson is okay — so long as the ankle does not swell up overnight.

The Heat came up with a massive victory in Game 4, holding off the Knicks to secure a 109-101 win. Miami is now up 3-1 in the series and they are just one victory away from securing their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.