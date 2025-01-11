During the 2022 offseason, Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein both joined the New York Knicks together. Brunson was coming off a career year with the Dallas Mavericks while Hartenstein had a strong season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Both were among the better free agents at their position and both signed with the Knicks.

But this past offseason, Isaiah Hartenstein parlayed his production with the Knicks into a long-term contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Friday, Hartenstein returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time as an opponent since leaving as a free agent. He had ended up having a hilarious pregame exchange with former teammate Jalen Brunson before the Knicks tipped off against the Thunder.

Hartenstein came over to the Knicks bench to say hello to former acquaintances and friends, but he was playfully steered away by Brunson. When Hartenstein attempted to embrace Brunson, Brunson hilarious shoved him away and told Hartenstein to leave him alone. Hartenstein quipped, “can't we be friends?”

This will be Hartenstein's only visit to New York, unless the Thunder and Knicks should end up meeting in the NBA Finals perchance.

Hartenstein was sidelined to begin the season while dealing with an injury, but he has since returned to the lineup. He's been the Thunder's starting center amid the injury to Chet Holmgren.

He's appeared in 21 games for the Thunder, and has been putting up the best season of his career. He's been averaging 12.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 56.7 percent shooting from the field and 66.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Brunson is having a strong season as well to the tune of 25.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists with splits of 47.7 percent shooting from the field, 38.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Knicks could actually still use a center like Hartenstein as they try and contend in the Eastern Conference.