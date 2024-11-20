Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, who has not played at all during the 2024-25 season due to a left hand fracture, has been upgraded to questionable on the team's injury report for Wednesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hartenstein, 26, signed a three-year, $87 million contract with the Thunder in the offseason and figured to hold a major key role next to Chet Holmgren in Oklahoma City's frontcourt. Unfortunately, Hartenstein sustained a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand during a preseason game and missed the start of the season as a result. He has missed the Thunder's first 15 games.

After losing on the road against the San Antonio Spurs in a NBA Cup game on Tuesday, the Thunder appear to be on the verge of getting some much-needed frontcourt help from Hartenstein. The fact that the team upgraded his injury status likely signals Hartenstein returning and making his season debut against Portland in a limited capacity on Wednesday night, barring any unforeseen setbacks in shootaround or pregame warmups.

A return to action for Hartenstein could not come at a better time given the circumstances Oklahoma City currently faces.

Holmgren suffered a right iliac wing fracture against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 10 and is out indefinitely. With Jaylin Williams sidelined due to a hamstring strain and Hartenstein out with his fractured hand, the Thunder have been left without any real options at the center position.

Since Holmgren suffered this injury, the Thunder have been outrebounded in three of their last five contests. Coincidentally enough, Oklahoma City has lost two of their last three games after being 8-2 overall when they lost their starting center to his rare hip injury.

In a total of 75 games last season with the New York Knicks, 49 of which he started, Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 64.4 percent from the floor. Not only was Hartenstein one of the most efficient centers in the league when it came to finishing shots around the rim, but he also finished the year ranked fifth in total offensive rebounds.

Last season, Oklahoma City ranked 29th in offensive rebounding and 27th in rebounding as a whole, which is why the team felt the need to spend big money on Hartenstein for key frontcourt depth in free agency.

Further updates on Hartenstein's availability for Wednesday night's game will be provided by the Thunder closer to tipoff.