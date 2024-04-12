Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are looking ready for the NBA Playoffs. They still have to rummage through a few games and see the full seeding but this squad has the potential to go deep in the postseason. Despite key absences, Tom Thibodeau's squad still sits third in the Eastern Conference standings and has won six out of their last 10 games. There will be a lot of other squads that might be a threat to their Larry O'Brien trophy hopes, none greater than the Boston Celtics.
Snagging over 60 wins in a season with starters that look like an All-Star team surely strikes fear in the hearts of many squads. The Celtics have been an insanely good team this season and remain the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference. However, Jalen Brunson posits that there is nothing to be scared of at all, via Bob Manning of CLNS.
“You have got to play smart for 48 minutes. You don't have to play perfect, it's not a perfect game. Play hard and capitalize on the slim mistakes they make, just play the best style of basketball that we can create,” Jalen Brunson said.
The Knicks used that formula to bring the Celtics back to earth. No one on the league-leading squad racked in more than 20 points for the night. Moreover, they were dominated by the Knicks on the glass. The Celtics grabbed a horrid 36 total rebounds while Tom Thibodeau's squad grabbed 52 of them. This allowed them to have a stronger interior presence which led to 56 points in the paint. All of these added up to a big 109 to 118 victory for the Knicks. This allows them to aim for 50 wins.
“It's a lot of things that go into it. But, I guess the ball went in a lot tonight. We got a lot of stops,” the Knicks explained.
Knicks torch the Celtics
The Celtics can throw out all the excuses they want, whether it is that these games don't count for them anymore or that they're limiting their star players. But, a win is still a win for the Knicks. Brunson led all scorers by knocking down 15 out of his 23 field goal attempts and going three for five in his free throws.
A grand total of six Knicks players were able to score in double-digit figures. That list included the returning OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein, Donte DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, and Bojan Bogdanovic. Two of these people also got monster double-doubles. Hartenstein was one of them who had 13 boards and even dished out five assists. The other person was Hart who ripped 16 rebounds straight out of the rim.
Tom Thibodeau's rotation looks set for the NBA Playoffs. They are fully capable of defending all boxes on the court, protecting the paint, and even forcing some stops. The Knicks are loaded with personnel who can shine at any given moment. Hopefully, each of them get the limelight as the squad tries to notch an elusive NBA Championship come June.