The NBA's MVP race right now seemingly has only two horses. Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic have been neck-and-neck in the race thanks in large part to their impressive performances. However, one name that's flying under the radar is Doncic's old teammate: New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson has been on a tear this season, averaging insane numbers for a battered New York team.
After yet another star-making performance against the Boston Celtics, Rick Pitino expressed his admiration of Brunson and the Knicks. The legendary college coach was astounded by the fight of the team against the best team in the East. Additionally, Pitino took this opportunity to call Brunson the MVP of the season.
“I'm blown away with what the @nyknicks are accomplishing. Teamwork, discipline, coaching, and an insatiable desire to win. Also doesn't hurt having this years MVP! Go Knicks!”
Against the Celtics, the Knicks had to pull every trick out of the hat to win. Boston has been one of the most consistent teams in the league, and their immense lead over the East is a testament to how good they've been. It took 39 huge points from Brunson on ridiculously efficient shooting to put away Boston. It's just the latest in an insane streak that Brunson has been in recently.
With the win over the Celtics, the Knicks continue to be within striking distance of the second seed. There's just two games remaining, so it's a bit of a long shot. However, should the Milwaukee Bucks continue their downward slide, there's a real opportunity for New York to steal the second seed.
Knicks and Brunson's insane season
If you had told fans a year ago that the Knicks, of all teams, will be fighting for the second seed in the conference, you'd be laughed out of the building. New York wasn't bad, not by any means. However, only the most die-hard fans believed in their ceiling. As it turns out, the team just needed a former NBA champion and perennial DPOY candidate to win.
OG Anunoby's arrival late in the season turned the Knicks from fringe playoff candidate to potential powerhouse. It also helped that Brunson has been on quite the tear this season. Brunson is averaging 28.6 points per game on almost the same efficiency from last season. That means he's taking more shots AND making them at the same rate.
The Brunson-Anunoby-Julius Randle trio has proven to be quite effective when they're on the floor. Along with Josh Hart, the Knicks are one of the best defensive units when they're all on the floor. Unfortunately, Randle is dealing with an injury that takes him out for the playoffs. It's brutal, but that's how this game goes. Still, there's a lot of promise with this team in their potential matchup.
As it stands, the Knicks are hoping to somehow find a way to steal the second seed in the East. Getting the second seed would mean that they will face one of the Play-In teams. That should give them the slight advantage.
As for Brunson… it's a bit too late to swing any votes for the MVP race. His streak of five straight 35-point games is impressive, for sure. Still, perhaps Brunson can parlay this momentum into the Knicks' playoff run.