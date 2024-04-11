The Chicago Bulls fell at home against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, and Jalen Brunson and Coby White had two of the best performances in the game. White didn't shoot it well from deep, but he was still able to put up 24 points for the Bulls. Brunson was on another level on Tuesday, however. He finished the game with 45 points on 13-24 shooting and he was 7-12 from deep. He led the Knicks to a 128-117 win over Chicago.
Jalen Brunson has been magnificent for the Knicks this season, and Tuesday's performance against the Bulls was a special one. New York is dealing with a lot of injuries right now and they only played eight people on Tuesday. They are going to continue to need performances like that one from Brunson.
With the postseason looming, Knicks fans are happy to see Brunson have such a good game. He is going to be crucial for their postseason success, and he seems to be finding his stride at the right time.
Coby White was impressed with Jalen Brunson
Coby White is another player who has had a big year and he has emerged as one of the best players on the Bulls. He was tasked with defending Brunson for much of the night, and he had quite the difficult job. White had a lot of good things to say about Brunson and his performance after the game.
“He’s just really good at what he does,” Coby White said, according to an article from NBA.com. “He’s crafty around the rim, knows how to get to his spots, hits contested threes off the dribble and the catch, which is impressive because a lot of guys his stature who always have the ball, for him to relocate shows his high IQ for the game. He gets himself easy opportunities, does a little bit of everything. He’s the engine for that team. They run a lot of stuff for him, but he does a really good job of getting those guys easy looks for threes and involved because he commands so much attention. He’s one of the best guards in the league this year, has been doing it all, especially down the stretch even with them dealing with so many injuries.”
Don't be surprised if we see more performances like that from Brunson in the playoffs. He will have to be at his best every night if they are going to find success, and the same goes for White and the Bulls. They know a thing or two about the injury bug as well.
Both of these teams are shorthanded, but they are both going to playing postseason basketball.