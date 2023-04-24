For just the second time since the turn of the century, the New York Knicks find themselves up 3-1 in a postseason series, and their win Sunday afternoon over the Cleveland Cavaliers now puts them in the driver’s seat toward punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. However, though they hold a commanding lead here in round one, Jalen Brunson is urging his team to stay focused, humble, and ready.

Following their Game 4 outing, when talking to reporters New York’s stud point guard noted that though they may seem to be on the verge of advancing in this year’s playoffs, he understands that the fourth-seeded Cavaliers are good enough to still make collecting win number four a grueling task.

“It’s not over,” Jalen Brunson said of the series. “It’s not even close to being over. We’ve got to continue to keep focusing on one day at a time. There’s nothing to celebrate, there’s nothing to be truly happy about. Obviously, we won tonight; we’re one step closer but we got to continue to have that same mindset and mentality that we have the past couple games.”

What bodes well for the Knicks moving forward in this series is the fact that, in total, they have squared off against the Cavs on eight separate occasions throughout 2022-23 and boat a record of 6-2.

Jalen Brunson proved to be absolutely electric in their latest bout, as he finished the night with 29 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block while shooting 50.0% from the field and 55.6% from deep.

To give New York a better chance of securing that coveted fourth win, the 26-year-old will need to put forth yet another dominating effort which, based on his production throughout this series, shouldn’t be too challenging.