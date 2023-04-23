Jalen Brunson had a very unique celebration during the Knicks’ win over the Cavaliers.

The Knicks lead their first-round series 3-1 after a 102-93 home win over the Cavs on Sunday. Brunson, in particular, went off with 29 points to add to his six rebounds and six assists.

The former Mavs star also notably went 11-for-22 for shooting with 5-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. After scoring one of those three-pointers on a step back, Brunson proceeded to celebrate by putting his palm across his face which left commentator Jeff Van Gundy confused.

“And I just don’t know what that is,” Van Gundy said while describing the three-pointer during the replay.

Everyone hoped to get to the bottom of the celebration after the game, but when asked about it, Brunson responded with just four words.

“The guys want to know your 3-point celebration,” reporter Lisa Salters asked Brunson. “Where did it come from?”

“Don’t worry about it,” Brunson replied as Salters told the laughing broadcast team, “Oh, wow, okay. You don’t need to know, guys.”

It looks like for now, we’ll never know the mystery of what Brunson’s celebration actually meant or if it was a reference to anything in particular. That said, it will certainly be interesting to see if Brunson brings the celebration back for what will be a pivotal Game 5 next week.

Game 5 takes place in Cleveland again on Wednesday with both teams getting a couple of days to rest for the all-important encounter. For the Cavs, it’s simple — it’s win or go home.