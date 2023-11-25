New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson explains a hilarious fan reason for the Knicks' 21-point comeback versus the Miami Heat

The New York Knicks pulled off an improbable comeback Friday when they erased a 21-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 100-98. After the Heat dominated by putting up 37 points in the third quarter, the Knicks rebounded in the fourth quarter by scoring 29 points while holding the Heat to just 11. The Heat had a shot at the end of the game to steal the win back, but Jimmy Butler missed what would have been a game-winning three point shot.

When asked after the game what sparked the comeback, Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson had an unexpected funny reason.

“Honestly, a fan looked me in my eye over here and said ‘This is embarrassing,'” Brunson said. “So, I’ll say him,” via Bleacher Report.

“Honestly, a fan looked me in my eye over here and said ‘This is embarrassing’. So, I’ll say him.” Jalen Brunson on what sparked the Knicks’ 21-point comeback over the Heat 😅pic.twitter.com/HGeGja94oL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2023

After the fan's comments Brunson and the Knicks were motivated heading into their huge fourth quarter performance. The win was crucial in keeping the Knicks alive in the NBA in-season tournament as they move to 2-1 in tournament games and 9-6 on the season.

Jalen Brunson led his team in the comeback win, putting up 24 points along with three rebounds and three assists. Immanuel Quickley was right behind him, contributing 20 points with four rebounds and two assists. Julius Randle added 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while RJ Barrett had 18 points, seven rebounds and one assist. On the Heat side, Jimmy Butler led Miami with 23 points, two rebounds and three assists while Bam Adebayo added 21 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

The Knicks next in-season tournament game will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.