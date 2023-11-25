After trailing by as much as 21 points against the Miami Heat, the New York Knicks appeared to be on their way to a second straight loss. However, a strong fourth quarter saw Jalen Brunson and co. turn things around in a rather miraculous comeback.

A tough Brunson bucket with 1:24 left to play gave the Knicks the 99-96 lead, and they never surrendered that advantage once again. It basically capped off the night that saw the Knicks fall behind by 21 in the third quarter and enter the final period tailing the Heat by 16.

All the Heat needed to do was buckle up defensively and make sure to not give the Knicks any momentum for a run. But they did the exact opposite of that. Not only did Miami struggle offensive, they also allowed New York to get going on the offensive end.

Jimmy Butler and the rest of Miami scored a measly 11 points in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Knicks dropped 29 in the quarter. Brunson (24 points) and fellow guard Immanuel Quickley (20 points) both scored eight points apiece in the fourth to lead the way as New York completed the insane come-from-behind victory.

Naturally, fans were ecstatic with the epic win. There's no denying that many lost hope after seeing their horrendous third-quarter, but all the frustrations turned to joy as the New York faithful witnessed the team erase the Heat lead bit by bit.

Here are some of the wildest reactions on the win:

Knicks fans certainly have every reason to celebrate. They improved to 9-6 on the season with the victory, not to mention that they keep their NBA In-Season Tournament hopes alive.

While there's also a lot to learn from the game, the Bockers faithful can enjoy the moment for now.