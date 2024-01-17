Knicks and Rangers' James Dolan lashes back at the allegations.

A lengthy trial could be awaiting James Dolan. This was after he was involved in a federal lawsuit. The governor for the New York Knicks and New York Rangers allegedly pressured a woman named Kellye Croft into unwanted sexual contact. The event happened a decade ago. Moreover, another incident he was reportedly part of facilitating an encounter between her and Harvey Weinstein.

These accusations did not bode well for the Knicks and Rangers governor's camp. It all prompted James Dolan to lash back at them through his lawyer, E. Danya Perry, via Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

“There is absolutely no merit to any of the allegations against Mr. Dolan. Kellye Croft and James Dolan had a friendship…The references to Harvey Weinstein are simply meant to inflame and appear to be plagiarized from prior cases against Mr. Weinstein…Bottom line, this is not a he said/she said matter and there is compelling evidence to back up our position. We look forward to proving that in court,” the statement about Dolan declared.

Weinstein also gave out a statement, he also “vehemently denies the meritless allegations in the recently filed lawsuit. We look forward to litigating this case in a court of law where the truth will be revealed.”

Knicks and Rangers governor James Dolan's involvement

The prominent figure in the Knicks and Rangers organization was introduced to Kellye Croft in 2013. The two met when JD & the Straight Shot, Dolan's band, opened for The Eagles. Moreover, they would have other encounters where Dolan would sexually harass Croft and pressure her into intercourse.

A year later, the Knicks and Rangers governor arranged for Croft and Harvey Weinstein to meet. There she claims that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in the Los Angeles hotel room. Croft outlined it in her public statement, “James Dolan manipulated me, brought me to California to abuse me, and then set me up for a vicious attack by Weinstein. My hope is that my lawsuit will force Dolan to acknowledge what he did to me and to take responsibility for the harm he has caused.”

Now, the 38-year-old Croft is seeking a jury trial but has not specified the damages. Moreover, the Knicks and Ranger governor's lawyers have a claim to counter all of these. They have stated that these are all “acts of retaliation by an attorney who has brought multiple cases against Mr. Dolan and has not won, and cannot win, a judgment against him.”