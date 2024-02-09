RJ Barrett is petty for this one.

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks are looking to make a big push for the playoffs, which are slated to begin in just a couple of months. Thursday, the Knicks acquired sharpshooters Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons, supplementing a bench brigade led by Hart.

Earlier in the year, the Knicks raised eyebrows by trading away RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for OG Anunoby, but now, Hart is (jokingly) shedding light on why he felt a bit disrespected by Barrett on his way out of the door.

Hart took to his recently launched Roommates Show podcast (presented by Playmaker HQ), alongside Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson, to discuss the slight.

“He didn’t say goodbye to me. They didn’t even text me back and I sent him a lovely text,” said Hart on the episode.

RJ Barrett developed nicely during his tenure with the Knicks but was never quite able to live up to the immense expectations placed on his shoulders when he was drafted third overall back in 2019. Since acquiring Anunoby, the Knicks have looked like a legitimate threat to make a deep postseason run, although Anunoby is currently out of the lineup with an injury, meaning Hart will see an increased workload in the meantime.

In any case, it should be noted that Hart appeared to deploy a joking tone when discussing the perceived diss from RJ Barrett, implying that the two are most likely still on good terms as former teammates.