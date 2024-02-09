Josh Hart is explaining himself.

Josh Hart and his New York Knicks teammates have appeared to enjoy great chemistry with one another so far this season. Hart was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Knicks last offseason, and in the process joined fellow former Villanova Wildcats Jalen Brunson and Ryan Arcidiacono (who was traded Thursday), as well as Donte DiVincenzo, who joined the team this past offseason.

In fact, so close is Brunson and Hart's friendship that they recently joined the pantheon of NBA players who have started podcasts, starting their own Roommates Show, presented by Playmaker HQ.

One of the subjects addressed on their most recent episode was Hart's viral tweet from May of 2023, in which he wondered aloud, “Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend,” via @joshhart on X.

Brunson and co-host Matt Hillman grilled Hart about the viral post on the podcast, and Hart was quick to explain himself.

“First off, we had great engagements on these tweets,” said Hart. “Great engagement! 4.2 million views!…Every new parent has wondered this. They might not have tried this but they’ve wondered what it tastes like. And if you get it from the source that might change your thinking on it.”

Bizarre tweets aside, Josh Hart has played an important role for a revamped Knicks team so far this year, a squad that recently acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons in the hopes of remedying their shooting woes that have spelled their downfall in their two most recent playoff appearances.