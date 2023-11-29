Josh Hart blazed off the bench for the Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson-led Knicks against the Hornets and couldn't help but address rumors.

Josh Hart just put up big numbers off the bench for the New York Knicks. The Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle-led squad had obliterated the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA In-Season Tournament which got them into prime form for the rest of the season. But, murmurs of Hart leaving the team because of allegedly being disgruntled surfaced. He had to clear the air on this during his post-game interview, via Fred Katz of The Athletic.

“Just so you know, I’m not a disgruntled player. Make sure y’all tweet that s**t. Josh Hart said he’s not disgruntled,” was the request that the Knicks player put out after the NBA In-Season Tournament win.

He and Immanuel Quickley put up big numbers despite coming off the bench. Hart notched 17 points and cleaned up the glass six times en route to an all-around performance within 30 minutes of playing time. Quickley started catching fire and blazed up for 23 points along with grabbing three rebounds to go with them.

The Knicks leaders were also helpful against the Hornets. Julius Randle put up an insane stat line of 25 points and 20 rebounds to lead the team. Jalen Brunson, on the other hand, focused on facilitating the offense and could not score much because of how many defenders he attracted. This got him seven assists to pair with 12 points on offense.

The Knicks have one of the more deeper squads in the NBA. Thankfully, it looks like their bench depth is not going anywhere anytime soon because of Hart's clarification.