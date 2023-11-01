Josh Hart and the New York Knicks made sure to remind the Cleveland Cavaliers that they still have their number.

The Knicks, who eliminated the Cavs in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, added to Cleveland's woes by scoring a 109-91 win Tuesday night. Even after the game, Hart was still winning, as he dropped a hilarious troll job subtly targeted at Thompson when he was asked about Cleveland's desire to get back at New York for bouncing them out of the postseason.

“You always see it, man. We don’t really care. That’s for them, man. If they wanna have that chip on their shoulder, that’s good for them,” the Knicks guard said, via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

Then comes the meaty quote.

“We don’t really care. We’re just sirloin steaks.”

For a little bit of context, Thompson was recently asked about his thoughts on his similarity with Hart in terms of rebounding to which the Cavs veteran big man said that there shouldn't be a comparison in the first place.

Tristan Thompson did not like the comparison to Josh Hart with their rebounding today😂 "Me and Josh Hart similarities with offensive rebounding? You should’ve used Pat Beverly as a comparison. Me and Josh Hart rebounding-wise? No. That’s like a filet and a sirloin steak." pic.twitter.com/toTr8nDqzs — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BasketballOnX) October 30, 2023

Hart is known for his ability to contribute a little bit of everything on the floor, including in the rebounding department. He is indeed one of the better-rebounding guards in the league, and the Cavs should know that because in their series against the Knicks in the last playoffs Hart finished second among New York players with an average of 7.8 boards.

As for the latest meeting between the Knicks and the Cavs, Hart outrebounded Thompson, 7-2, though he played nearly 10 more minutes than the Cleveland center.