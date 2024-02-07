Knicks guards Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart recognized the major impact this iconic on-air duo has had on the team for 25 years.

The New York Knicks have been playing at an elite level as of late; despite losing Julius Randle to injury and having missed the services of OG Anunoby for a few games, the Knicks have been mostly solid, cementing themselves as one of the league's legitimate contending teams. But during their Tuesday night contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, two Knicks players who have been playing at an absolutely high level, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, made sure to recognize the impact of two figures who have been as huge a part of Knicks DNA over the past few years as any.

Brunson and Hart, prior to the Knicks' 123-113 win over the Grizzlies, gave MSG play-by-play commentator Mike Breen and color commentator/analyst Walt “Clyde” Frazier each a memorabilia jersey as recognition for their 25 years on air as a broadcast duo.

Via Knicks on MSG on Twitter (X):

25 incredible years of Walt “Clyde” Frazier and Mike Breen. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart present the duo with custom jerseys as Mike and Clyde fight off tears. @nyknicks | #NewYorkForever | @WaltFrazier pic.twitter.com/mzKJ5tMIhm — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) February 7, 2024

Mike Breen and Walt Frazier have been through a lot as an on-air duo, overseeing plenty of iterations of the Knicks in their 25 years together as the voice of the team. They have seen it all, being titans of the industry, but seeing Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, the heartbeats of this iteration of the team, honor them led to quite the emotional moment for the two.

Hearing Breen and Frazier's enthusiasm in covering Knicks games never waver is a testament to their excellence as commentators. The Knicks have endured a ton of low points over their 25 years as the team's voices (New York has made the playoffs just nine times since they took over on air) and yet here they are, Posting and Toasting as arguably the best local broadcast commentary duo in the NBA.

As for this season, Mike Breen and Walt Frazier have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Knicks. They have arguably their most stacked team of the past few years, and they have been playing like a team that has something to prove. And who knows, perhaps at the end of the season, the reason for Breen and Frazier's tears is joy for when New York breaks their five-decade-plus long title drought.