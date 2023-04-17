A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Josh Hart was the unsung hero for the New York Knicks in their Game 1 upset of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Unfortunately for the Knicks, their 6-foot-5 small forward did not come out of that victory unscathed and is now in danger of missing Game 2 on Tuesday.

Josh Hart injury status vs. Cavs

Hart hit a dagger trey against the Cavs to give the Knicks a comfortable cushion in the final two minutes of Game 1. In the previous play, however, the New York forward landed awkwardly on a rebound play and ended up suffering a sprained left ankle. He looked like he was in considerable pain, but Hart still played through it to close out the game.

The 28-year-old was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday, though, which is why it comes as no surprise that Hart has now been listed as doubtful to play in Game 2.

Josh Hart is DOUBTFUL to play in Game 2 of Knicks-Cavs due to a sprained left ankle, the team says. Hart dropped a double-double (17 PTS, 10 REBS) in his first career playoff game. pic.twitter.com/2rPRauEecr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023

This is the playoffs so you can be sure that both Josh Hart and the Knicks will do everything they can to have him available for Game 2 in Cleveland. However, it sounds like the ankle injury is pretty significant, which is why it’s very much possible that Hart is unable to go.

If Hart ends up sidelined for Game 2, then there’s no denying that the Knicks will miss his services. He played a key role off the bench in Game 1 — as he has been since arriving via a mid-season trade from the Portland Trail Blazers — finishing with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double in 33 minutes of action.