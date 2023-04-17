The New York Knicks (47-35) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) for the second game in the Eastern Conference first round. Action tips off Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. New York holds a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series thanks to their 101-97 win in game one. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Cavaliers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Knicks-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Knicks-Cavaliers Odds

New York Knicks: +5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5 (-110)

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 45-34-4 (57%)

Over Record: 43-38-2 (53%)

New York gutted out a 101-97 victory over Cleveland despite a late push by the Cavaliers. Despite shooting just 28% from beyond the arc the Knicks managed to cover and win outright thanks largely to their physicality. The Knicks out-rebounded the Cavaliers 51-38 and bested them in the paint 44-40. Their offensive rebounding was particularly strong as they used 17 offensive rebounds to secure their win down the stretch. While their 16 turnovers left something to be desired, the fact that they still pulled out a win despite those mistakes makes New York an enticing underdog play in game two. After winning the first game by four, the five-point underdogs have a strong chance to cover in game two.

Point guard Jalen Brunson dominated in the opener as he continued to prove himself as the biggest free agency signing of the season. Brunson scored 27 points in the win and again proved to be a matchup nightmare for the Cavaliers. He notably dropped 48 in a late-season meeting against Cleveland during the regular season and continued that success into game one. After averaging 24 PPG and 6.2 APG during the regular season, Brunson proved that last season’s postseason success was no fluke. His game-one performance was especially critical considering the struggles of the rest of their backcourt. RJ Barrett, Quinten Grimes, and Immanuel Quickley combined for just 15 points on 3-21 shooting. While they still pulled out a win in the first game, one of the three of them will need to have a better night if they want to cover game two.

The X-factor for the Knicks in game two is Julius Randle. Randle returned from an extended absence in the first game and played well. Although he shot just 7/20 from the floor, Randle secured 10 rebounds and imposed his physical presence down the stretch. While the forward has never been especially efficient on offense, there is no denying his production. With two days rest between games, expect a more efficient output from Randle as he continues to recover from his injury.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 42-37-4 (53%)

Over Record: 40-43 (48%)

Cleveland couldn’t get much of anything going on offense in game one. The Cavaliers shot a measly 32% from beyond the arc and managed just 97 points. While the league’s top defense stayed true to form by holding the Knicks to just 101 points, their subpar offensive output ultimately led to their demise. Additionally, the Cavaliers were surprisingly dominated on the glass down the stretch. Their ability to compete on the glass likely will be the deciding factor in game two as they cannot afford to get out-rebounded by 13 again if they want to cover as five-point favorites.

While the Cavaliers managed just 97 points in the first game, that was no fault of Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland’s star guard scored 38 points and dished out eight assists in the loss. While his 14/30 shooting and 6/16 from three weren’t great, that speaks more to the lack of help around him rather than his own inefficiencies. Mitchell averaged 28.3 PPG during the regular season – the seventh-best mark in the league. In a must-win game two, expect him to continue to output a high-scoring number again.

While Mitchell had his way with the Knicks’ defense, his backcourt mate didn’t see similar success. Point guard Darius Garland scored 17 points but only dished out four assists in the loss. While his 7/13 shooting mark was fine, his lack of playmaking was disappointing. During the regular season, Garland averaged 7.8 APG – the seventh-highest mark in the league. The Knicks contained Garland in three prior matchups, holding him to a measly 35% field goal percentage. That being said, he should turn things around as the Cavaliers look to even the series in a must-win game two.

Final Knicks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Cleveland absolutely needs a win in game two as falling behind 0-2 would be a nail in the coffin considering the travel to New York for the next two games. Still, the Knicks looked like the better team in game one and thus should keep things tight.

Final Knicks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +5 (-110)