As the NBA Playoffs approach, New York Knicks teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson found time to record a new edition of the podcast ‘The Roommates Show.'
Whether it was nerves, the pressure of the Knicks' upcoming matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, the microphone being on, or something else altogether, Hart buckled under the pressure of introducing comedian Tracy Morgan during the show:
“The man, the myth, the legend. Comeeding, comedian… Actor, Arthur.”
Safe to say Josh Hart was struggling just a bit in the intro to his podcast today
To Morgan's credit he didn't seem frustrated with Hart's introduction. In fact, everyone seemed more amused than anything else.
Brunson and Hart, former college roommates turned NBA teammates, launched their new podcast, “Roommates Show” presented by Playmaker, in February. The Knicks' duo invites listeners to join them on a journey filled with laughter, reminiscence, and valuable insights. Jalen and Josh share with listeners a candid peek into their lives, showcasing the bond that goes beyond basketball.
From late-night study sessions to friendly trash talk on the court, the bond between Jalen and Josh clearly goes beyond just being just teammates.
Hart and Knicks will battle the 76ers in the playoffs
The Knicks' first-round series against the 76ers begins later this week.
In 2023-24, Philadelphia’s record was far worse than it should have been. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid missed considerable time with a knee ailment. But they went 31-8 with Embiid in the lineup, and the seven-foot-two-inch center averaged an incredible 34.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game through 39 games this year. So, the 76ers are not your average seventh seed and should be approached accordingly.
While the Knicks have home-court advantage, it's going to be a difficult matchup.
There’s limited tape on the post-trade deadline 76ers. But one thing’s for sure, Philadelphia looks terrifying as currently constructed. Since Embiid returned, the 76ers are 8-0 with wins against the Heat, Orlando Magic, and Oklahoma City Thunder. The team is an astonishing +101 in those games.
Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein spoke about what he expects from Embiid from a strategic standpoint.
“He's going to seek fouls, so that's the main thing,” Hartenstein said. “Through fouls, he'll get his little breaks, easy free throws, so that's the main focus is not letting him to the line and going from there.”
Hartenstein indicated that Joel Embiid will be trying to draw fouls to give himself breaks to stay in the game. The Knicks are a physical team with good defenders like Hartenstein and OG Anunoby, so it will be interesting to see how Embiid fares in a long series.
Brunson recently went into what the Knicks learned from the adversity and injuries that they have dealt with since January, shortly after OG Anunoby joined the team.
“Coming off that trade, things were great in January,” Jalen Brunson said on The Players' Tribune. “Then OG and Julius got hurt. And Mitchell, too. But when those two went down, we didn't really have a timetable for them. We were just going out there every single night playing as hard as we could. The most important thing, to us, was that we were staying afloat, we were winning and we were still pointing ourselves in the direction where we were going to be successful. We defined ourselves in those moments of uncertainty. It highlights something key to our game: We know who we are. It's in the toughest moments that you learn that.”
Game One is Saturday at Madison Square Garden.