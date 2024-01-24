Jalen Brunson has the hot hand!

The New York Knicks have once again proven that they own the state. Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets put up a good fight but it came down to two people who completely tipped the scales: Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. One of the two even netted a feat that has not been seen in their team's history.

This game against the Nets marked the fifth-straight 30-point outing for Jalen Brunson. The Knicks star has also done it in a very efficient manner, by knocking down 50% of his shots in each of the last four. It makes him tied for the longest streak by a Knicks guard to have accomplished this feat, per Tommy Beer.

More than this, he is also now within striking distance to overtake Stephon Marbury's overall 30-point game record. Brunson currently has 33 games with 30 points which is four behind the legendary guard. However, he does have a lot of catching up to do if he wants to chase the franchise record for most 30-point games. Patrick Ewing holds that honor with 203 30-point scoring outings under his belt. The only person to come near him in Knicks history is Carmelo Anthony, who notched the stat 108 times in his tenure.

How the Knicks dismantled the Nets

It was not a good start for the Knicks. It felt like they were trailing the Nets in the first three quarters. Mikal Bridges was hitting all his shots and firing from all cylinders. He ended the game with 36 points while Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas combined for 33 of their own. Then, the Knicks decided to turn the jets on in the fourth quarter.

The team would clamp up everyone on the Nets which only led their opponents to score 18 points in the final quarter. Moreover, everyone was starting to get their groove as well. Julius Randle finished the game with a rebound short of a double-double. Nonetheless, he still got 30 points and seven assists. Brunson also had 30 while dropping four dimes and grabbing three boards. OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo also combined for 21 points to give the Knicks a sufficient scoring boost.

New York truly is the Knicks' territory.