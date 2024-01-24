Knicks fans turned the Barclays Center into Madison Square Garden for a night.

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle each scored 30 points as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak to four games with a 108-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

While the game was in Brooklyn, Knicks fans took over the arena. Audible chants of ‘Let's go Knicks' could be heard throughout the game that was held at Barclays Center.

Nets star Mikal Bridges wasn't a fan of it feeling like a road game against the Knicks:

Despite Bridges not being a fan, Knicks stars Brunson and OG Anunoby both enjoyed the takeover, per SNY.

"Knicks fans are amazing. They're always at every game, cheering as loud as anyone. It's always awesome to hear them." – Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/hDAfMosMzk — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 24, 2024

Said Brunson, “Knicks fans are amazing. They're always at every game, cheering as loud as anyone. It's always awesome to hear them.”

"We have great fans." OG Anunoby talks about hearing Knicks fans at Barclays Center tonight: pic.twitter.com/G0jRRd2odL — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 24, 2024

Added Anunoby, “We have great fans.”

This game against the Nets marked the fifth-straight 30-point outing for Jalen Brunson. The Knicks star has also done it in a very efficient manner, by knocking down 50% of his shots in each of the last four. That ties him for the longest such streak by a guard in Knicks history.

Brunson is now within striking distance of overtaking Stephon Marbury's overall 30-point game record. Brunson currently has 33 games with 30 points which is four behind the legendary guard. However, he does have a lot of catching up to do if he wants to chase the franchise record for most 30-point games. Patrick Ewing holds that honor with 203 30-point scoring outings under his belt. The only person to come near him in Knicks history is Carmelo Anthony, who had a 30-point outing 108 times in his tenure.

Up next: New York hosts the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.