It was chicken wings last week. Tuesday, it was pizza. New York Knicks guard Josh Hart feasted on Miami Heat defenders down the stretch of his team’s 111-105 win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He hit two clutch 3-pointers, first tying the game at 96 and then taking a 104-100 lead with 1:38 left.

Hart munched on pizza slices after the game. Brunson, who won an NCAA championship with Hart in 2016 at Villanova and is a close friend, joked with him again for the pizza Tuesday. Via New York Basketball:

😂 Josh Hart tries to sneak pizza, gets caught with mouth full, gets called out by Jalen Brunson—and by his Villanova coach Jay Wright (via John Fanta) 😂 pic.twitter.com/cLeg1sYM8x — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 3, 2023

“You can finish chewing,” Brunson said.

“Dog, this pizza is hitting,” Hart responded.

Hart and the Knicks ate collectively Tuesday night.

New York trailed by six at the end of three quarters but had a 35-28 fourth quarter that sealed its win. Hart had 10 fourth-quarter points and finished with 14 along with 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Josh Hart became the first Knick since Walt Frazier in 1972 to record 10-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and nine-plus assists in a playoff game.

Hart, Brunson and the Knicks evened their series against the Heat and will play Game 3 Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

“Game 1 didn’t end how we wanted it to, but we responded today,” Hart said. “We competed at a high level against a tough team, and we got the win.”

Brunson led the Knicks with 30 points in Game 2 on 10-of-19 shooting. He also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Miami was shorthanded without forward Jimmy Butler, who sat out with a sprained right ankle.

Hart and the Knicks have an opportunity to advance to their first Eastern Conference Finals since the 1999-2000 season. To do so, Hart will have to continue to eat against the Heat.

“We got to continue to get better, continue to build,” Hart said. “They’re a really tough team.”