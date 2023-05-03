New York Knicks fans are truly one of a kind. History and context never get in their way of a good time. If they are coming off a decade of futility or a devastating loss, memories reset. Championship aspirations are envisioned and the Big Apple swagger returns to full effect after a momentous victory. All of that amounts to a truly electric NBA Playoffs atmosphere in Madison Square Garden.

Or completely insufferable for members of the opposition, who enter James Dolan’s den of delirium at their own peril. The Miami Heat experienced that indescribable energy Tuesday night in their 111-105 loss in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. A late scoring frenzy tied the series at one game apiece and fully restored the confidence of Knicks fans.

“Knicks in five” chants filled the streets, via ClutchPoints. There were so many that a neutral observer might be confused by the unabashed enthusiasm being expressed. After all, Miami did steal Game 1 on the road and now can just win out at home to stay in the driver’s seat.

Knicks fans are going CRAZY outside MSG after their Game 2 win over the Heat 👀pic.twitter.com/4W6bxVPnpc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023

The Heat could still be without Jimmy Butler (ankle), though, which does better explain their conviction. His postseason play will be legendary if Miami can reach the NBA Finals. Heck, it might already be just for his dominance against the Milwaukee Bucks. With him out, New York is the clear-cut favorite in the series.

Though, the Knicks still got all they could handle in Game 2. They needed great games from Jalen Brunson (30 points on 10-of-19 shooting) and a returning Julius Randle (25 pts., 12 rebounds and eight assists). Josh hart also made game-tying and game-sealing 3-pointers. They closed on an 18-9 run.

And so the pandemonium continues. A South Beach sweep is a must if the harmonious “Knicks in five” chants are going to be validated. If not, then they will probably find another re-affirming chant to exclaim when the Heat head back to MSG.

And why shouldn’t they. These passionate fans continue to add credence to the phrase ‘there’s nothing like playing in New York.”