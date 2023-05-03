After falling to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup, the New York Knicks stormed back Tuesday night and evened the series at 1-1 in Game 2. The club’s 111-105 win was truly a result of an all-around effort from all players that stepped foot on the hardwood, though veteran guard Josh Hart managed to stand out from the rest of the crowd with his historic stat line that hasn’t been seen in 41 years.

In 32 minutes on the night, Hart finished Game 2 off with a near triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists while converting on 50% of his attempts from beyond the arc. With this, the guard became the first Knicks player to record 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 9+ assists performance in a postseason game since Walt Frazier in 1972.

Since initially suiting up for the Knicks back on February 11 following his pre-deadline trade from Portland to the Big Apple, Josh Hart’s presence has undeniably been felt both in the box scores as well as in the win columns.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Through 25 regular season games played in New York, the 28-year-old posted averages of 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and half a block while shooting 58.6% from the field and 51.9% from deep. On top of this, with the postseason included, the Knicks hold a record of 22-10 with Hart in tow.

Now all squared up at one game apiece, the Knickerbockers head down to South Beach for Games 3 and 4 where they hope to steal one win on the road and, in turn, take back homecourt advantage in this best-of-seven series against the Miami Heat.