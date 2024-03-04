The New York Knicks pulled off one of their most impressive wins of the season on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They came into the game without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson due to injury, and lost Jalen Brunson less than a minute into the game. The Knicks still rolled to a 107-98 win. A big reason for the Knicks win was Josh Hart whose triple double numbers hadn't been done since David Lee in 2010 as per StatMuse.
Josh Hart finished with 13 points, 19 rebounds and ten assists in the Knicks win against the Cavs, something that no Knicks player has done since David Lee in 2010. Hart has been a major part of the team's success this season and has developed into one of the best role players in the NBA.
Hart is in his first full season with the Knicks after having been traded by the Portland Trail Blazers last year. The No. 30 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, Hart was eventually shipped to the New Orleans Pelicans in the trade that brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers.
This season, Hart has been averaging 8.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists with splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 31.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 76.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Following the win, the Knicks improved to 36-25 and are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are three and a half games behind the Cavs for third.