It's understandable that the New York Knicks want to climb the Eastern Conference. They currently just have the fourth seed in the standings and can surely go up higher. But, fans are starting to notice a pattern after their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby are both out with Jalen Brunson following suit after. The faithful could not help but point their fingers at Tom Thibodeau after the Cavs game.
Coaches want to extract the best out of their players which means knowing how much playing time they can give. A lot of head honchos have mastered this art but fans all around the league think that Tom Thibodeau is the exception. He has a bad reputation when it comes to fatigue management and it showed. Members of the Knicks faithful noticed and started blasting him.
Statements like, “Tom Thibodeau aka ThiBADeau needs to be fired. Jalen Brunson is now injured, all our players are overworked and this season might be at risk. Enough with this horrendous coach. Knicks deserve better and so does the health of our team,” were dropped after Jalen Brunson went down.
Knicks' need for better fatigue management
Notably, the Knicks head honcho plays his star guard with an average of 36.1 minutes per contest on a nightly basis. Their most recent game against the Golden State Warriors saw Brunson on the floor for 37 minutes. In the same game, Josh Hart also saw the court for 47 minutes for Thibodeau. All of which could be classified as bad management when it comes to the Knicks players.
This is why the popular sentiments have not been nice to Thibodeau.
“Tom Thibodeau is the worst coach of all time! If you want to get hurt go play for him! Prayers up for a speedy recovery for Brunson man,” and “Tom Thibodeau overplaying his players again. I feel bad for Knicks fans. If Brunson has an Achilles injury,” were just some criticisms thrown at the Knicks head honcho.
The team no longer has Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby which means they should be conserving the star power they have left. Instead, Thibodeau still does not look like he'll change. In the win over the Cavs, Miles McBride played an absurd 47 minutes, Donte DiVincenzo was assigned 39 minutes, and Hart once again had 45 minutes on the floor.