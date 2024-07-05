The New York Knicks have grand designs on capturing the NBA title some time in the near future with Jalen Brunson making his ascent to superstar status after last year's playoffs.

The Knicks' Josh Hart has also come a long way, and now he's sharing his honest reaction to one of the Knicks' most controversial offseason decisions.

The hilarious Hart reaction came amid Hart and Brunson's exchange on who will guard Paul George. The dynamic duo also revealed their reaction to the Mikal Bridges trade.

Does Josh Hart think the Knicks' first round pick can contribute? That information was not immediately known, but Hart did have a hilarious reaction to the Knicks' selection.

Josh Hart Could Not Contain Himself After Dadiet Pick

Pacome Dadiet is a wing player from Lyon, France who was taken by the Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Josh Hart didn't quite understand what the Knicks were doing when the pick was announced and hilariously mis-pronounced Dadiet's name, to which he was corrected by Brunson afterward. Brunson pronounced his name with the requisite accent while Hart seemed to think Dadiet's name meant something entirely different.

Knicks' Roster Is Jam-Packed With Talent

Dadiet needs plenty of reps at the NBA level to become a starting caliber player according to many analysts. The Knicks have a jam-packed roster of talent at the 2-4 positions with Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Donte DiVincenzo all in need of playing time for the Knicks to compete for the Eastern Conference crown.

New York will most likely keep Pacome Dadiet around as a developmental piece along with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and the rest of the team's stars. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is notorious for being a drill sergeant type when it comes to his expectations for players, particularly on defense, meaning Pacome Dadiet could be in for a rude awakening in year one.

If Dadiet can survive Thobdeau's boot camp, likely rookie hazing incidents and inevitable name mispronunciations, he could have a big time future in New York as a supporting player, as a three point shooter and defender who could complement Hart and Brunson well in the Big Apple.