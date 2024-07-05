The New York Knicks nearly brought the house down last season as the Madison Square Garden faithful went crazy over Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and the Knicks. New York fell short in the conference semi-finals of the Eastern Conference but a culture of confidence became seared into the collective consciousness of Coach Tom Thibodeau's Knicks players and fans.

Brunson's leadership was a big part of it. On Friday, Brunson and teammate Josh Hart took turns setting the table for what should be an exciting series of battles against Paul George and the 76ers on the hardwood next season.

Brunson and Hart got real on George as the Knicks' biggest NBA free agency needs were announced. Hart and Brunson revealed their true feelings on the addition of yet another Villanova Wildcat to the Knicks roster.

Who will guard the man now known as “Podcast P” when the Knicks and Philly go against each other on the hardwood next season? Hart and Brunson have some pretty distinct plans.

Hart, Brunson Get Real on George Challenge

Hart and Brunson spoke on the challenge of potentially guarding the newest 76ers star, Paul George, this upcoming season. George came over from the Clippers with designs on helping Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference.

Brunson and Hart kicked around the idea of switching roles to guard the small forward/power forward hybrid in a surprising way.

“I got PG,” the generously listed 6-foot-2 Knicks guard Brunson said on the Roomates Show podcast.

“You got Jared McCain,” the Knicks small forward hilariously chimed in.

The exchange happened after a question was asked about whether OG Anunoby or new Knicks forward Mikal Bridges would draw the assignment of squaring off against the man also known by the nickname “PG-13.”

Knicks' Warriors Style Lineup Plan, Revealed

The Knicks suddenly find themselves with one of the deepest and most versatile lineups in the entire NBA.

Coach Thibodeau's team appears to be following a Golden State Warriors style small-ball lineup construction plan. Unlike the Warriors, the Knicks have some depth up front with returning star Julius Randle at the power forward position and Mitchell Robinson returning from injury to man the center position.

If Precious Achiuwa comes back as expected New York will be able to throw athletic forwards of all sizes at opponents which could make life miserable on the Paul George led Sixers and perhaps even the Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led Celtics, if all goes according to plan.