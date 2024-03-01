The New York Knicks fell 110-99 to the Golden State Warriors in a Thursday night TNT game that they would really like to have back.
The Knicks shot less than 37 percent from the floor and 31 percent from the 3-point line on a tough offensive night.
Knicks guard Josh Hart, who shot 4-17 for 14 points, put it succinctly, according to Steve Popper of Newsday Sports:
“Josh Hart remains one of the truth tellers of the NBA – On the 14-0 start: ‘We played like shit.'”
The Warriors raced to a 14-0 lead and never trailed, though they were never in control for very long. They opened a series of sizable cushions, but the short-handed Knicks kept getting it back to a workable margin.
Jalen Brunson scored 27 points for the Knicks, who missed their first nine shots of the game.
The Knicks finished with a paltry 4-8 record in February after going 14-2 in January. But they lost starting forwards Julius Randle and OG Anunoby late in the month and don't know when either player will be back.
The Knicks could have potentially finished at an even worse 3-9 in February after a controversial no-call against the Detroit Pistons when Donte DiVincenzo dove into Ausar Thompson's legs in a wild finish earlier this week. Hart ended up scoring the game-securing bucket. After the game, Pistons head coach Monty Williams was furious and the officials working the game admitted that they had missed the call.
Up next for Hart and the Knicks is a tough game at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.