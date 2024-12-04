On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks destroyed the Orlando Magic, 121-106, in an NBA Cup game that was not as competitive as the final score line would indicate. This win meant that the Knicks will be advancing to the quarterfinals of the competition, going unbeaten and therefore booking a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on December 11. New York is inching more closely to the grand monetary prize, with the players on the NBA Cup champion's roster set to make $500,000 each.

This major monetary incentive is proving to be the lifeline of the NBA Cup, with players looking to do their best to win the silverware not only to get a good payday for themselves, but most importantly, for the less heralded players on the team who are making pennies compared to the superstars of the association.

But for Knicks wing Josh Hart, he (jokingly) doesn't plan to be as benevolent if they do manage to become the NBA Cup champion for 2024.

“I might get a new watch, though. Yeah, [I'm scrapping for the money]. I don’t really care about the young guys getting any money, I only care about me, what I'm gonna spend. I want a new watch. I'm gonna get that. Gonna get a new car,” Hart hilariously quipped to reporters following their win over the Magic, via KnicksMuse on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Knicks star Jalen Brunson overheard the interview in its entirety and joked about how messed up Hart's remarks were.

“You’re a f**king asshole,” Brunson screamed in the background.

One reporter asked if Hart would allocate some of his winnings towards gambling if the Knicks do manage to win it all. But the 29-year-old seems to have sworn this off completely.

“Nah, I don't even bet no more bro,” Hart added.

It might not be the best idea for the Knicks to count their chickens before they hatch — especially when they will have a formidable matchup ahead of them in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Knicks set to battle against Hawks in NBA Cup quarterfinals

The Atlanta Hawks seem to be a bit of a thorn in the Knicks' side over the past few seasons; who could forget the time when the Hawks defeated the Knicks in the 2021 NBA playoffs — with Trae Young making Madison Square Garden his personal playground?

Earlier this season, the Knicks also lost to the Hawks, 121-116, in a thrilling game that saw Atlanta pull out the win in the end. The Hawks have athletes across multiple positions that can tire out a shallow Knicks team, while Jalen Brunson will have his hands full dealing with Dyson Daniels' defense. The Knicks, on paper, should be favored, but there is no counting out the Hawks in the NBA Cup — especially after they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in group stage action.